Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,500 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.58. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

