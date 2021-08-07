Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 119,542 RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 119,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in RadNet by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 190.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

