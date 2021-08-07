Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 17,800 Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGMS. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $64.04 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.07.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

