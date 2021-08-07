Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stake in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 727,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263,276 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Metals were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Metals by 45.8% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,418,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 759,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 132.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 539,591 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 134.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 221,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 5,946.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 225,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

SMTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of SMTS stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $509.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $69.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

