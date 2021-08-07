Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 782.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,727.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,021,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 801,101 shares of company stock valued at $97,623,325. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NTLA opened at $167.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.