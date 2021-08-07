Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 427,100 PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 427,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of PlayAGS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Shares of AGS opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.22. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.