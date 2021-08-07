Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 114,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $745,056.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,858,852.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,696 shares of company stock worth $1,157,813 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

RCKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

