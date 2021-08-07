HireQuest (HQI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter. HireQuest had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 62.83%.

HQI stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $289.08 million, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.07. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

