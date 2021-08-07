Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

HOOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth $54,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $123,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 115,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $195.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.13. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

