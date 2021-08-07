Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will report $59.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $60.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $234.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $242.20 million, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $251.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBNC. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. 134,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,341. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $786.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 27,043 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 16,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.