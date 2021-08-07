Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 31989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.