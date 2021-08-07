Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $144.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

