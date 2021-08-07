Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after acquiring an additional 705,611 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,379,000 after buying an additional 38,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

