Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05-5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.73.

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. 4,706,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.65. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

