Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05-5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.73.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,706,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,440. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36 and a beta of 1.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.