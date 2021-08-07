Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.95-1.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.74. 4,706,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.65. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

