H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,188 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of H&R Block worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,444 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $39,387,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after buying an additional 218,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after buying an additional 44,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 1,423,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $25.28 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

