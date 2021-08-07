HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Lifted to Buy at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut HSBC from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

HSBC stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

