Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $225.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.25.

Shares of HUBB opened at $200.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.50. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $131.09 and a 12-month high of $202.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 5.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Hubbell by 2.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 37.0% during the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.