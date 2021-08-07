HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.670-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.HubSpot also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.67-$1.69 EPS.

Shares of HUBS traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $659.05. 538,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,119. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.14. HubSpot has a one year low of $251.33 and a one year high of $660.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. Mizuho upped their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $625.91.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

