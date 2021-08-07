HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.78 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.670-$1.690 EPS.

HUBS stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $659.05. The stock had a trading volume of 538,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,119. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $568.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $251.33 and a 52-week high of $660.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $625.91.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,075,495.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

