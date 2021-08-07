HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.78 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.670-$1.690 EPS.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $659.05. 538,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,119. The business has a fifty day moving average of $568.14. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $251.33 and a 12 month high of $660.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBS. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $625.91.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

