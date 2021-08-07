HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.78 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.670-$1.690 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $659.05. 538,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,119. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $251.33 and a 1 year high of $660.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.14.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $625.91.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total value of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

