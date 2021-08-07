Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.05. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 7,361 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $222.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $57.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 34,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 52,453 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 54.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hurco Companies during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

