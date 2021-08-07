Hush (HUSH) Market Cap Tops $1.46 Million

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. Hush has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $407.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hush has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00302508 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00132463 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00150486 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002881 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

