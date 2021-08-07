IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Wedbush

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $193.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.50.

IAC opened at $130.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.21. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

