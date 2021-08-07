Ï„Bitcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $68,749.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $8,124.75 or 0.18506742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $68,749.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00046150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00130799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00150368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,000.48 or 1.00225285 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.68 or 0.00801072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

