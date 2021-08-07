Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ichor has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.29.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 38.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,960,000 after buying an additional 1,412,399 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 3,968.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 634,980 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 160.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after buying an additional 304,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at about $11,642,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

