ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$7.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ICU Medical also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.80-7.20 EPS.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ ICUI traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.30. 120,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,283. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $176.18 and a fifty-two week high of $227.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.53.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

