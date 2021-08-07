Idavoll Network (IDV) Price Tops $0.0205 on Exchanges

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $17.19 million and approximately $220,255.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 61.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00046834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00141131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00156245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,043.74 or 1.00924515 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.96 or 0.00811097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 838,775,584 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

