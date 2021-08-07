IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,854 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $185.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $111.46 and a one year high of $188.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.77.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

