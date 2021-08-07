IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 4,392 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 225,699 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,348 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

SSNC stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.99. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

