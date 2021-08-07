IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,591 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of -942.22 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,729 shares of company stock valued at $29,132,164 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

