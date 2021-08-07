IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 27.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 4.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Markel by 9.0% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,282,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,257.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $913.04 and a 52 week high of $1,268.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,208.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

