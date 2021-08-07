IG Group’s (IGGHY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IGGHY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS IGGHY opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33. IG Group has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $14.07.

IG Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

