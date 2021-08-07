IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IGM. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.25.

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching C$45.66. 132,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$28.88 and a 1-year high of C$46.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.28. The company has a market cap of C$10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.0599998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

