IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IGM. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.25.
Shares of IGM Financial stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching C$45.66. 132,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$28.88 and a 1-year high of C$46.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.28. The company has a market cap of C$10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51.
In other news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
