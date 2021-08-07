IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Issues Earnings Results

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ IMRA traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 212,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,709. IMARA has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $103.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.69.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
About IMARA
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
