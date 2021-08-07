IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Issues Earnings Results

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRA traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 212,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,709. IMARA has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $103.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

