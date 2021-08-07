Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €32.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.19 ($46.10).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.