Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Gap Down to $82.26

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $82.26, but opened at $68.25. Inogen shares last traded at $56.35, with a volume of 4,508 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INGN. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,622.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 721,293 shares of company stock worth $41,980,136. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

