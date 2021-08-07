Insider Buying: Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Insider Acquires 13,513 Shares of Stock

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) insider Barry Gilbertson bought 13,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.62 ($13,064.57).
Shares of GRIO stock opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.96) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.80. Ground Rents Income Fund PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 86 ($1.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £71.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79.
