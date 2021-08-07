Insider Buying: Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Insider Acquires 13,513 Shares of Stock

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) insider Barry Gilbertson bought 13,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.62 ($13,064.57).

Shares of GRIO stock opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.96) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.80. Ground Rents Income Fund PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 86 ($1.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £71.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79.

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

