Insider Selling: Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) COO Sells $326,550.00 in Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Gerard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amedisys alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.62, for a total transaction of $320,775.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50.

Amedisys stock opened at $191.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.33 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.56.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,433,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.36.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.