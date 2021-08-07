Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $915,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.25, for a total transaction of $826,875.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Laszlo Kopits sold 4,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 12,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,260,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43.

Shares of DDOG opened at $131.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of -942.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

