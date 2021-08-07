Insider Selling: DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) CFO Sells 37,760 Shares of Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DaVita stock opened at $133.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $136.48.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 59.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter valued at $110,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the second quarter valued at $2,248,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in DaVita during the second quarter valued at $3,669,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in DaVita by 54.9% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 156,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 55,446 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.