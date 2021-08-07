Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells $1,422,253.59 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew K. Balo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $896,625.00.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $516.64 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $527.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.41, a P/E/G ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.06.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

