Insider Selling: Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Sells 2,150 Shares of Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,292.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $218.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.21. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group lowered Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 533,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,334,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

