Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells $1,502,000.66 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Richard G. Rawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insperity alerts:

On Thursday, July 29th, Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00.

Shares of NSP opened at $101.92 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $102.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.66.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 209.97% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 10.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Insperity by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 3.6% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 198,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. Truist upped their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.