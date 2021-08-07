Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,521.69 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $926.88 and a 12-month high of $1,535.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,397.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

