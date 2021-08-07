Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 30th

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of IBP opened at $123.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $84.64 and a 12 month high of $140.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.25.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.