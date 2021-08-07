Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Intelligent Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

INS stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.94. The company has a market cap of $316.20 million, a PE ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.98. Intelligent Systems has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $54.58.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

