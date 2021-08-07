Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Intelligent Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
INS stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.94. The company has a market cap of $316.20 million, a PE ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.98. Intelligent Systems has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $54.58.
Intelligent Systems Company Profile
