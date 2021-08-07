Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$20.71 price objective (down previously from C$63.50) on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on Interfor from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.79.

Shares of IFSPF stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Interfor has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

